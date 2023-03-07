Today begins a stretch of much cooler temperatures after multiple days of near or above 70 degrees.
Temperatures today will be near 20 degrees below what they were yesterday. High temperatures today will only reach the lower 50s and we will begin this morning in the middle 30s.
Rain could return as early as the middle of this afternoon. Most will remain dry this afternoon and rain will likely begin this evening, around dinner-time.
Rain will become more widespread overnight and will continue until the early hours of the morning on Wednesday. There could be more spot showers throughout the late morning, but will likely remain dry until late Wednesday night.
Widespread chances for rain return early on Thursday morning. These will not be washout event. Rainfall totals for the week will likely only be between 0.5" and 1.0".
Temperatures continue to be below average in the middle 40s heading into the end of the week.