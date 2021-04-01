A big cool-down has set in this morning leading to some area temps as cold as 20 degrees in central Missouri! Thankfully, the wind has relaxed and should not be as much of a factor today.
Going to be another cool day with high temps only in the upper 40s, about 15 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year
FREEZE WARNING
Another freeze warning is in effect for central Missouri Thursday night through Friday morning. Overnight temps are expected to fall below freezing again, ranging from 25-30 degrees.
EASTER WEEKEND WARM-UP
That's right! Warmer air is expected to quickly return for the weekend and with dry air overhead at the same time, the weather should be very cooperative this weekend!
Even next week will begin very warm where highs temps will be in the upper 70s. Our first 80 degrees day may come Tuesday. The average first 80 degree day is March 31st. Rain chances are low, but are possible around Wednesday of next week.