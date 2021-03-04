Dry, quiet weather continues today and into the weekend, but a big change will be in temperatures. Spring storms are expected next week and could include the possibility of severe weather.
Weak 'back-door' cold front moving into Missouri this morning. Still looking to be mild today, just not going to reach 70 degrees like we did yesterday #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/68Dt9QnPe2— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 4, 2021
I don't think we will reach yesterday's daytime high of 70 degrees today, but it should be another very mild day. Thanks to a passing weak cold front, air temps will only reach the middle 60s today.
WEEKEND COOL-DOWN, JACKET WEATHER
Yeah...it's a bummer the warm weather we enjoyed yesterday won't be here for the weekend, but today's passing cold front actually keeps us dry/rain-free. A passing storm system Friday will be forced to track to our far south and miss us in Missouri.
Jacket's will be needed this weekend. Friday's temps in the middle 50s. Saturday's temps will be in the middle 50s. Sunday's temps will rise back in the lower 60s.
TRACKING STORMS NEXT WEEK
The early part of next week will be quiet, but increasingly warmer as the return flow of the atmosphere channels Gulf of Mexico moisture into the Midwest. In junction with the jet stream, this will lead to thunderstorm chances on Wednesday and again around Friday of next week.
Rainfall totals from Wednesday through Sunday (3/10 - 3/14) may range form 0.50" to 1.50" accumulation.