Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop late Tuesday afternoon. These showers and thunderstorms are expected to push east through the evening. Thunderstorms will be possible in mid-Missouri until 10PM, then showers will be possible for the rest of the night.
The KOMU 8 Storm Mode Index is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale) until 10PM Tuesday because an isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out. Pay attention and have the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather app, but not need to worry.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Overnight rain will come to an end by sunrise and skies will quickly clear through the day. Morning temperatures will be in the middle 40s with highs warming to the lower 60s.
Windy conditions are expected through the day with winds out of the west, gusting up to 35 mph.
CHILLY AND WINDY DAYS
Thursday will start with some sunshine, but cloud cover will quickly build through the morning hours. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs near 50° and sprinkles will become possible into the afternoon and evening.
Thursday night will feature sprinkles with a few flurries possible.
Friday will be another mostly cloudy and cool day with morning temperatures in the middle 30s and highs in the middle 40s.
Expect breezy to windy conditions to continue through the end of the week with calmer winds returning towards the weekend.
LOOKING AHEAD
A warming trend will return for the weekend with highs in the middle 50s on Saturday before a warm front arrives on Sunday. This warm front will allow for much warmer temperatures as we end the weekend.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast next week with highs in the 70s.