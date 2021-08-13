A LOOK-BACK: HOT & STORMY YESTERDAY
Temperatures jumped to 98 degrees in Columbia yesterday. Areas near Jefferson City nearly hit 100 degrees! There were some areas that rose above triple digits before storms rolled in - Heavy rain and damaging winds accompanied that cool down.
Lots of wind damage reports yesterday as storms blew through central Missouri. Lots of road signs blown over in ColumbiaLooked like St Louis saw the worst of it. My dad said their EZ-UP flew over the house #mowx pic.twitter.com/fkrr5hG3l5— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 13, 2021
Storm reports over Missouri show wind damage and power outages occurred over much of Missouri, including Columbia, St Louis and Kansas City. Flash flooding also occurred over much of the Kansas side of Kansas City.
A LOOK-AHEAD: THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK
Friday begins the transition. Clouds will continue to decrease this afternoon, becoming partly cloudy. High of 85 combined with lower humidity will make it comfortable this afternoon.
Enjoy the upcoming weekend's weather, we have deserved it! The humidity will be much lower this weekend and so will the temperatures. Highs from Friday through Tuesday will range from 83 to 87 degrees which of below normal for this time of year.