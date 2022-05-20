A cold front arrived in central Missouri on Friday and the first thing you may notice is a drop in temperature, especially if you live in the northwestern half of the KOMU 8 viewing area.
This front is expected to stall overhead on Friday evening and stay put through much of Saturday.
Along this frontal boundary we are anticipating waves of energy to produce showers and thunderstorms. The best timing for these to initiate will be after 7pm, with an increase in spread through the evening hours. There is a chance these storms may become strong to severe, though the threat is low.
We are in a Storm Mode 1 on the zero to five scale for Friday night and Saturday due to this threat. Heavy rains may create flooding and some storms may also have large hail and strong winds.
While Saturday morning is expected to be rather wet, we do anticipate a break in the rain midday.
The second round of rain is expected after 3pm, continuing into the evening with passing showers. Clouds will then slowly break up overnight.
Overall, anywhere from 0.25" to 0.75" of rainfall accumulation is expected north of I-70 with 0.50 to 1.5" possible south of I-70
Much cooler temps are on tap for Sunday with lows in the 40s and highs in the middle 60s under partly cloudy skies.
LOOKING AHEAD
Next week will have a new low pressure system moving in from the southwest.
Clouds are expected to increase on Monday with rain arriving Monday night and then becoming widespread throughout Tuesday. Rain looks to move out either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
A warming trend will end next week and we expect above average temps for the end of May.