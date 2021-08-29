Last week was the hottest week this year. Now, we expect to end August with more-seasonal temperatures and passing showers and thunderstorms. September looks to start warm, but not scorching.
Showers and thunderstorms are over portions of central Missouri on Sunday evening. Expect heavy rain and lightning. View interactive radar on the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App or here.
On Sunday, a cold front is stalling over northern Missouri, where it is expected to stay until later Tuesday. This will allow for passing showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. This will not be a washout by any means. Expect plenty of dry time.
One or two showers or thunderstorms will be possible over any single area in central Missouri on Monday.
On Tuesday, a dying storm system from Nebraska may bring us one shot at truly widespread showers and thunderstorms. We do not expect severe weather at this time, but a widespread area of rain is possible midday on Tuesday, depending on how that storm develops to our northwest.
The cold front in question will then push to our south on Tuesday afternoon and evening. This will leave us with sunnier skies and dry conditions through the rest of the week.