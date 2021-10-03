Seasonal transitions in central Missouri always come with a tug-of-war between the previous season, in this case summer, and the current season. Last week, summer had the upper hand with high temperatures in the upper 80s. This week, fall takes precedence with cooler temperatures and more rain chances.
TEMPERATURES
The average for the first week of October is around 75 degrees. We will hold steady around that for the next few days. Low temperatures will still be on the warmer side compared to normal in October, but still in the 50s.
These temperatures will also be conditional on the various cloud/rain chances each day. If we see more clouds or rain, these temperatures could be lower, and vice versa. Temperatures will return to the 80s by next weekend.
RAIN CHANCES
As mentioned yesterday, there is a storm system expected to hover around the central US through the week. If that low drifted to the west, it would impact central Missouri, if it moved east less so. Now it looks as if that low is drifting westward, increasing our chances for rain in the middle of the week.
Pinpointing when exactly rain will fall will be tricky, but the best chance for more widespread showers look to be on Wednesday and possibly into Thursday. We should be dry by next weekend as the low pressure system shifts to the east.
BEYOND THE 8-DAY
Looking beyond the 8-day into the middle of October. We see that above-average temperatures will continue. It is important that the deeper the color does NOT mean the warmer the temperatures will be, just that the chance of above average temperatures is greater. As our average is in the mid-70s, this could just mean temperatures will be in the upper-70s or warmer, any specifics is hard to exact this far out.
The same goes for rain chances, this map just shows that mid-October will be wetter than average, but not exactly how wet.