We reached high temperatures Tuesday in the middle 80s and noticeable humidity. Throughout the rest of this evening and overnight, a cold front will move through and lower temps for Wednesday and Thursday before another warm up comes our way.
Temperatures the rest of the evening will be unaffected by the cold front and will range in the upper 70s and lower 80s just past sunset.
By Wednesday morning, temperatures drop in the lower 60s across Mid-MO. This is similar to Tuesday morning; although, temps will only rise to the lower 80s throughout the day.
The cold front will also bring in a drier air mass to Mid-MO which will knock down humidity for the rest of this week, leaving us feeling very comfortable.
It's a big sports week this week! Mizzou has their home opener on Thursday and it's week 2 of Friday Night Fever.
Expect Thursday temperatures to be very similar to Wednesday, but a slight increase in temps for Friday and this weekend. The next week ahead looks to remain in the lower to middle 90s.