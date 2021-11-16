Webstory Image.png

Temperatures were nearly 20° above average today, but a cold front will arrive bringing rain chances and falling temperatures through Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Temperatures will hold near 60° overnight and that’s where we will start the day, but a cold front will arrive and temperatures will start falling and continue to drop into the afternoon.

Rain chances are highest from about 7AM-2 PM as the front moves through. While most locations are expected to get showers, the rain is looking light. Rainfall totals will be less than 0.25” for most locations.

Matt ADI Precipcast with Temps.png

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine will return on Thursday, but it will be a cool day. Morning temperatures will be in the lower 30s with wind chills in the middle 20s. Highs will warm to the middle 40s.

Highs will slowly increase to the upper 40s on Friday and be in the 50s for the weekend.

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

We will need to keep an eye on slight rain chances for Sunday, which are expected to bring another push of cooler air into the early part of next week.

8 Day PM.png

