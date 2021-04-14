The average high for this time of the year is in the middle 60s and the average low is in the lower to middle 40s. We are looking to be below average as we begin a cooling trend that will last through the weekend and continue into next week.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
If you check the radar Wednesday morning, you might notice a few showers and thunderstorms across southern Missouri. These are expected to remain well to the south of the viewing area and only bring us some extra cloud cover that will quickly clear through the mid-morning.
Temperatures will warm to near 60° for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies! Enjoy it because temperatures will take a tumble through the weekend and it will likely be our last mostly sunny day until next week.
PATCHY FROST?
Thursday will start with temperatures in the middle 30s across much of the region and that could lead to patchy frost! If winds stay a little on the breezy side this could be prevented. If you have plants outside, make sure you pay attention to this forecast.
INCREASING RAIN CHANCES
Thursday will have increasing cloud cover through the day as our cool down kicks into gear. Highs are only expected to reach the upper 50s.
Rain chances will return on Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening and that will bring cooler temperatures with highs in the middle 50s.
Light rain could linger into Saturday morning too with cloudy skies remaining in place. Temperatures are expected to reach the 50s with a few passing showers and sprinkles.
Rainfall totals are looking pretty light through all of this, around 0.25” or less. There will be some dry time during through the weekend.
Temperatures look to be on a cool note for the beginning of next week. Stay tuned!