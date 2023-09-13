If you enjoyed today's weather, then I have great news for you. There will be little to no change throughout the remainder of the week.
Temperatures this evening will remain in the 70s. By early Thursday morning, temps will range mainly in the lower 50s, but some areas seeing upper 40s is not completely out of the question. Some areas could also see patchy fog.
Once morning fog lifts, temps will again be in the upper 70s and lower 80s across Mid-MO with a mostly sunny sky.
Friday will again be a very similar day weather-wise, but will feature an increase in cloud cover throughout the day.
However, rain chances return this weekend. Now, this will not be a washout event by any means and there will still be plenty of dry time. Details about timing and location of this system is still being determined, but we will continue to keep you updated.
Overall, a very mild 8-Day Forecast is in store for Mid-MO with a rise to near average temps by the middle of next week.