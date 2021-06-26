After another night of significant flooding, we have to watch yet more thunderstorms to develop this afternoon which could bring more flooding. The question everyone is asking is, when will the rain end? Well, there is an end in sight, details below.
SATURDAY: STORMS BUT NOT AS WIDESPREAD
For Saturday, the highest rain chances will be in the morning hours. By the afternoon, we are expecting more thunderstorms to develop. However, these do not look to be as widespread as what we saw yesterday. This means we could have some dry time mixed in with the wet ones. While I think this model is underdoing the amount of storms, it has the right idea with these storms being more scattered.
Although they are expected to be more scattered, the impacts are still there. The biggest risk is the potential for localized flooding, particularly over the areas which has seen flooding over the last couple days. Some of these storms could also produce some isolated damaging wind gusts, but this should be isolated.
Storm chances will slightly increase overnight, however, they are not going to be as widespread as the previous two nights. Still, flooding is certainly possible, so take those flood precautions and do not drive into flooded roadways.
SUNDAY-THURSDAY
The "stuck" weather pattern central Missouri is in will not let up through the week, with almost daily occurrences for showers and thunderstorms. As some of our dynamics in the atmosphere that can bring us strong storms will be lifting away by Monday, the chances for severe weather drop off this week.
As for rainfall, who will get the highest totals is subjective to where the largest rain bands set's up. Through the next 7 days, an additional 1-4" is possible area wide, this is on top of the many inches we have picked up already. Thus, flooding will remain a threat through the week.
WHEN WILL IT END?
The question on everybody's minds. There are some early indications that this stuck weather pattern finally begins to lift out of here by the weekend of the 4th of July. It is still too early for specifics, but giving you the first alert that some dry time is possible by next weekend. Something to hopefully look forward to as you grab your umbrella yet again to run errands.