Hot and humid weather has returned and to accompany that heat and humidity we have chances of showers and thunderstorms.
A heat advisory is in effect until 8PM Thursday. Heat Index values will range from 100-110° this week. Today's peak Heat Index will be around 105
HEAT & HUMIDITY
Daytime highs are expected to reach the middle 90s through Thursday. Dew points each afternoon will also likely be in the lower to middle 70s. This will lead to heat indices between 100-105.
Tuesday and Wednesday are likely to feature the hottest heat index, around 105 or higher. In these conditions, heat exhaustion is likely and heat stoke becomes possible with too much outdoor activity. Please use caution, drink extra water, and take breaks to cool down.
Also note our overnight low temperatures will only reach the middle 70s. Those warm and muggy nights will add onto the afternoon heat for consecutive days and also add to the heat danger.
We should cool down Friday and through the weekend.
RAIN CHANCES
Slight chances of showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast as multiple pieces of weak energy move through each day. have slight chances for showers and thunderstorms as weak energy moves through each day.
The highest chances for showers and thunderstorms this week appears to be Tuesday night as a more complete system moves through the region. The exact track of these storms is still uncertain, but the most likely area will be for areas along and north of I-70.
Any storms that do move through central Missouri will have the potential to be strong to severe with damaging winds as the primary threat. The most likely time for this is overnight Tuesday.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 2 (0 to 5) scale for this event, meaning that there could be issues and damage is possible.
The end of the week through the weekend is looking drier as high pressure starts to move in from the north.
WILDFIRE SMOKE
Smoke from the western wildfires has shown us a hazy sky for weeks. We'll likely have a slight break in some of the smoke as it pushes further to our north and west, especially by Tuesday. Skies will remain somewhat hazy with smoke building back in through the week.
LOOKING AHEAD
Seasonal, if not slightly below average conditions arrive for the weekend into the third week of August. Rain chances look limited through at least the first half of next week.