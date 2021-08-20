Yet another significant heat wave is coming for early next week, right as many schools start off the new year.
OVERNIGHT STORMS
A frontal boundary will be moving through overnight tonight bringing central Missouri a chance for thunderstorms. Most of the severe weather will remain to our west, possibly even as far as Kansas City. However, these storms will quickly weaken as they approach our area, therefore I do not expect any severe weather issues with these storms. Some might produce heavy rain/frequent lightning that might jolt you awake. Timing is anywhere between 12-6am, therefore most of these storms will be out of here by sunrise.
DANGEROUS HEAT RETURNS
The storms will quickly give way to sunshine on Saturday, temperatures will also soar into the upper 80s to near 90 with heat index values around 100. Sunday will feature more of the same.
It is Monday and Tuesday where things get dangerous. Our high temperatures look to be in the middle-upper 90s for both days, some of our computer models want to push these even higher into the 100s for highs. As of right now I do not think we will hit triple digits but stay tuned to KOMU if this changes Nonetheless, the humidity combined will make it feel like 105 during the afternoon.
This is the days where many kids are going back to school from the colleges to pre-schools. This weekend would be a good time to talk to your children about the importance of heat safety, as well as knowing the signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion. School dismissal times are right around peak heating, so pack an extra water bottle in the school lunches as well.
Good news is this heat spell will last only a few days. A cool front will move into the area on Thursday providing some storm changes, but will gradually knock the temperatures down to closer to average by the weekend.