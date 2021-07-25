A frontal boundary which moved through this morning will temper temperature/humidity values by a few degrees, however, this will be short lived as more dangerous heat returns by the middle of the week. Is there any relief in sight? All that, and more in the details below.
SUNDAY-TUESDAY
The frontal boundary will slowly move through the area on Sunday. Temperatures will be around 90, while humidity will be lower it will be high enough that heat index values will range from 95-100 across the area. The further south you go the warmer it likely will be.
In the heat of the day the front might trigger a few isolated thunderstorms over southern Missouri. These should be confined closer to the Lake of the Ozarks through the afternoon into the evening. No severe weather is expected, however, one of two of these storms might produce some gusty winds. The isolated nature of these storms means most will stay dry today.
The front will hang close by to the south on Monday into Tuesday, keeping temperatures in the lower 90s.
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY
The frontal boundary will push back north as a warm front by Wednesday, which means the heat is on. Air temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 90s with heat index values rising into the 105 range.
NEXT WEEKEND
Early signs are that a frontal boundary will make a pass into the area by next Friday. Lots of questions about timing, strength, and location of the front will make any concrete forecast tricky. However, the front might knock down the temperatures a few degrees, as well as bringing a chance for thunderstorms. This is still a few days out, so stick with KOMU 8 for the latest.