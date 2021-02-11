Yes, it has been cold. Now, it will get even colder. If your face hasn't hurt from the cold yet, or your nose hasn't frozen from the bitterly cold and dry air yet, it's coming, and if you're not properly prepared it could be dangerous.
Wind chills are already sub-zero and most of central Missouri may not feel a wind chill back above zero until Tuesday of next week. Yes, even during the daytime.
SUN vs. CLOUDS + SNOW
Friday will be mostly cloudy but with the possibility for peeks of sunshine.
Saturday morning has a slight chance for snow to move in from the northwest. We expect there to be initial dry air to stunt early snow from reaching the surface, however, a dusting will be possible if enough moisture holds on and breaks through. The rest of Saturday should be mostly cloudy with another chance for small view of the burning gas giant in the sky.
Sunday may also see snow from a system over the Great Plains. We'll likely be right on the edge of this system, and chances will slightly increase as we head into Sunday evening.
Monday is our next best chance for accumulating snowfall depending on where a large low pressure system tracks to our south. Stay tuned.
Behind the system on Monday I am expecting a partly sunny sky on Tuesday... so yes, there is sunshine in the forecast.
Now, you might be thinking, "Kenton, you keep saying we might see the sun; that means it will be warmer, right?"
NO!
Actually if we do get any clearing it might make us even colder at night.
If we lose any cloud cover overnight then any "heat" trapped near the surface will escape and that will force our temps to plummet further. The snow covering the ground will only help in allowing for colder temperatures.
The other reason? A colder air mass of high pressure (another reason for the potential for sunshine) will actually have a big 'ol suitcase of arctic air with it. And it's going to open the suitcase this weekend.
DANGEROUSLY COLD
Am I hyping the situation when I talk about cold temperatures being dangerous? No.
At times, wind chills will be so low that frostbite can form within 30 minutes. Moreover, hypothermia will be a threat for multiple day if folks aren't dressed properly or if they don't find heated shelter.
The cold air mass with arctic air I mentioned above will push in this weekend.
Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday morning are expected to be the coldest days we've had in over two years and the longest stretch of these brutal temps in at least three years, if not longer.
Temperatures over these 3+ days will likely be in the single digits and negative single digits for 72+ hours... and wind chills will likely hold below zero the entire time.
In fact, we're already in negative wind chills as of Thursday evening and will now stay in sub-zero wind chills until the middle of next week...nearly an entire week! Yes, that is dangerously cold.
This is due to a combination of very cold temperatures and sustained winds between 10-20 mph.
Now, if there is a shift in this area of arctic air, we may be warmer, but for now that is not the case and I do not expect us to see a large change and you should prepare for these cold temperatures accordingly.
The mornings of Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are expected to have wind chills between -15 and -25º. In these conditions frostbite can form in as little as 30 minutes. Cover exposed skin and dress in layers to protect yourself from frostbite and hypothermia.
Don't let your pipes freeze! You'll also want to leave your sink doors open and maybe even have a slight drip from faucets to keep water moving very slowly and keep the pipes warm. You don't want any pipes to freeze due to temperatures being so cold for so long, it can cost thousands to repair.
Don't forget to bring your pets in, too.
LOOKING AHEAD
Next week features chances for snow, mainly on Monday and Wednesday and a very very very slow "warming" trend.
We'll remain below average in temperatures through at least the middle of February. In fact, we're still more than a week away from when we might get back above the freezing line again. The first chance for that doesn't arrive until next weekend, around February 20th.
LOOKING BACK
The main cold temperature record we're watching closely is on Sunday, February 14. This year, I expect us to smash the previous record by more than ten degrees.
Coldest Temps Over The Past 10 Years
|YEAR
|DAY
|LOW TEMP
|2020
|Feb. 14
|0º
|2019
|Jan. 3
|-7º
|2018
|Jan. 1
|-9º
|2017
|Jan. 7
|0º
|2016
|Jan. 18
|0º
|2015
|Jan. 8
|0º
|2014
|Jan. 6 & 7
|-11
|2013
|Feb. 1
|6º
|2012
|Jan. 18
|9º
|2011
|Feb. 3 & 10
|-10º