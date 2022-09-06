Foggy mornings under cool night and warm afternoons are ahead as sunshine returns!
A dense fog advisory was issued for parts of the state this morning due to heavy fog that has developed over much of central and western Missouri. Visibility on roads will be low at times.
Get ready for dense #fog on your morning drives in central Missouri, leading to low visibility on the roads until 10am. The heaviest of this fog may be over western Missouri, along HWY 65 and I-70https://t.co/lLUZxgduCU @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/v7PQnAnsvQ— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) September 6, 2022
This fog will be heavy for several hours this morning and may not clear up until mid to even late morning over western Missouri, around 9am to 10am. The heaviest of this fog will be over western Missouri.
Sunshine will finally begin to return this afternoon as the upper-level low that was stuck outside of St Louis is now moving east. Daytime temps will reach the middle 80s today, cooling in the 70s this evening.
The next several night will have patchy, dense fog under clearer skies plus cool nightly temperatures. Reduced visibility can be expected in fog-prone areas.
There will be plenty of sunshine for the next few days as a high pressure system keeps drier, milder air from the northeast headed our direction. This means daytime highs in the middle to upper 80s, with morning lows in the lower 60s. Some may fall in the upper 50s at night.
Our next cold front will be Saturday night and does bring rain chances, mainly expected around Saturday evening. This will be our next best chance for rain in the next five days. Temperatures will become much cooler later this weekend, falling in the 70s on Sunday and Monday. Morning temps will generally be in the 50s early next week!