Frost clinging to cars and dying foliage. The air stings your lungs while breathing. Your eyes watering while looking up at the bright, full moon. This was a frigid morning!

Many in central Missouri woke up to temps in the teens this morning! The coldest numbers around the area was 11 degrees near Macon and 12 degrees near McBaine.

This cold is normal

Yes. Unfortunately, this cold air is normal for the time of year. After all, we are in December now. The 30-year average high for early December is 46 degrees. Average morning temps are closer to 28 degrees.

Over the next seven to 10 days, day-time temps will average out in the middle 40s. By next week we may reach 50 degrees! 60 degrees now becomes uncommon this time of year and 70s would be record-setting. Welcome to winter in Missouri.

Snow on Thursday morning - our thoughts

The next storm system to provide precipitation will begin to arrive Wednesday afternoon, leading to considerable cloudiness and a rain chance in the evening while temps are in the 30s to lower 40s.

Naturally, temperatures cool at night and this will be the time we watch closely for snowflakes to mix in with rain drops overnight when lows are expected near freezing.

Below is a computer model snapshot of that the radar could look like Thursday morning. There is a distinct lack of precipitation over northern Missouri due to too much dry air, a feature that will leave most without precipitation for locations north of I-70, but could induce colder temps leading to mainly snow.

Areas along and south of I-70 will have the greatest chance for rain and/or a rain/snow mix, but temps will range from 32 to 35 degrees and could lead to mainly rain.

As of now, impact to travel are not anticipated unless air temperatures become cold enough for snow to reach the ground before melting into a rain drop. Stay tuned.