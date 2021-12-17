The weekend is just about here and so are rain chances, plus a cold shot of weather for Saturday and Sunday!
Starting this morning will be an increase in cloud cover with AM temps generally around freezing. There will be some patchy frost too and rain will be attempting to move in from southern Missouri. Winter weather is not anticipated this morning.
By this afternoon, there will be lots of clouds and scattered rain showers. Highs today will only reach the lower to middle 40s. This rain will continue in pockets through Friday evening until around 2am.
This weekend will be the coolest stretch of weather we have had in some time. Sunshine will return, but temps are expected to only reach the upper 30 to near 40 degrees. Saturday night temps will be in the upper 10s, marking the coldest night so far this winter season.