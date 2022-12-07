Watch for reduced visibility on Missouri roads this morning!
A dense fog advisory is in effect this morning for much of central Missouri.
Heavy, dense fog in Columbia, Jefferson City and eastern Missouri this morning. Watch for very low visibility!Based on MODOT traffic cameras, looks like I-70 in western Missouri up until Boonville is fog-free #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/lAUwEwLu0D— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 7, 2022
After the fog clears up, skies will remain mostly cloudy and temperatures will remain mild with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s...not uncomfortable, just a little cool this afternoon and evening. While dry today, rain returns tonight.
The latest data continues to show a rainy Thursday morning with showers beginning around 3am. Expect wet conditions tomorrow morning with some lingering showers into Thursday afternoon. This rain will clear by evening, but the clouds will stick around even into Friday.
There is some uncertainty on whether or not we will receive rain over the weekend. Lately, the computer forecast models have kept a passing system mainly in Arkansas, but now the system appears to throw some light rain over southern Missouri - Just something to watch.
Next week will start out rainy with yet another storm system expected to pass through the region Monday and Tuesday. We could even hear some thunder with this system. The rest of next week does appear drier, but cooler.
Thanks for reading,
Tim.