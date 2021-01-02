As I write this (~4:15 PM) it is snowing at the station! Snow showers and patchy freezing drizzle will remain a possibility throughout the evening, with dense fog likely overnight. Don't be dismayed, however: a warm-up is on its way! Let's go over what you need to know.
Saturday Evening: Snow & Freezing Drizzle
The main focus through late evening will be snow showers and freezing drizzle. A storm system is lifting through the area, though it doesn't have a lot of moisture to work with. That's why we're seeing flakes across much of mid-MO. However, because it doesn't have much moisture, amounts will remain very light.
Precip Cast shows light snow showers pushing east through the evening. The favored area for snow is along and east of Highway 63, but more scattered snow showers are still possible west of the highway. Accumulations will generally be below a half inch.
Freezing drizzle may also accompany the snow. That could make roads a bit on the slick side. I know that temperatures are near freezing (so road salt should still work), but if you do need to travel, please be cautious. It can be tough to tell the difference between a wet road and an icy one.
Saturday Night and Sunday: Dense Fog
Snow and freezing drizzle should completely exit mid-MO to the east late this evening. Afterwards, our attention turns to the potential for dense fog.
Most of mid-MO is under a Dense Fog Advisory until Noon Sunday. A Dense Fog Advisory is issued when visibilities are expected to get below a quarter of a mile.
Looking at Fog Cast, visibilities are expected to drop steadily throughout the evening and overnight hours.
Some dense fog is likely as early as this evening, though I think it will be most widespread by early Sunday morning.
Temperatures will be in the lower 20s as we wake up tomorrow, so be prepared to scrape the windshields. Additionally, some surfaces (especially bridges and overpasses) may become slick as fog freezes in the cold.
The fog should begin to thin out by 12 PM Sunday, but we could still see patches of it persist throughout the afternoon. Fog looks to increase again towards Sunday night.
The Workweek: A Warming Trend
You might be wondering, "Why the fog?"
The answer? It's because warmer air is moving in.
The ground in mid-MO is saturated, and many of us still have ice and snow built up on our lawns and trees. As warmer air moves in, it encounters this snow and ice. The cooling effect of the surface helps to condense water in the air, forming fog.
What we're seeing tonight and Sunday are the beginnings of a warming trend. By Monday, we're really going to be feeling this. Highs should reach the middle 40s.
Tuesday will see things get a bit warmer, with highs in the middle to upper 40s.
A storm system will drop into the Midwest for Wednesday and Thursday, giving us our next chance for precipitation. This looks to be mostly in the form of rain right now, but there's a chance for snow to mix in Wednesday night as temperatures drop.
We will be monitoring this closely for you over the next few days, so check back often for the latest updates.
Have a great evening and a wonderful weekend!