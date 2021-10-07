Heavy dense fog will be the main weather hazard this morning, reducing visibility on highways for the next several hours. Dense fog advisories are in effect until 9am for all of central Missouri.
- Drive with caution
- Use low beams
- Leave distance between cars
These are all good tips on a morning where visibility conditions will be very tough, especially around sunrise where you may not be able to see more than a few car-lengths on the highway.
Rain is also still possible today, but will again be spotty and limited to mainly the the early to mid afternoon. Expect lots of clouds today with temps in the lower to middle 70s.
A big warm-up is expected this weekend and conditions will be windy at times. Temps will jump in the 80s this weekend and peak wind gusts will be Saturday with southwest winds up to 35 mph. Rain showers are possible Sunday afternoon and into Monday.