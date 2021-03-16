Conditions will be foggy Tuesday, but dry as we are in between storm systems. Dense fog advisories are in effect until 9am.
Some of the thickest fog I've driven through in a while...Dense fog advisory in effect for all of the KOMU 8 viewing area until 9am. Visibility less than 1/4 milehttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/ZfHgnwGILl— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 16, 2021
Enjoy a great day once the fog clears. Sunshine should return by the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Evening conditions will be pleasant too. A reminder, sunset times are around 7:15pm.
STORMY DAY COMING WEDNESDAY
Our next round of storms will arrive early Wednesday morning, around 6am and could be strong at times. The Storm Mode Index for Wednesday is at a 2 on a zero to five scale.
Our main storm hazard Wednesday morning will be penny-sized hail. Other storm hazards will be possible, but the ingredients supportive for tornadoes and damaging winds will be mainly south of the KOMU 8 viewing area.
These storms will become ordinary showers by the afternoon. Some dry time may be possible too before the next round of showers and storms arrives for the evening. These evening storms could also be strong to severe, focused mainly over southern Missouri. Rain will last through late Thursday morning.
Rainfall amounts from now through Thursday evening will range from another 0.50" to 1.50" in central Missouri and could lead to minor flooding. The heaviest of this rain will be in southern Missouri and flash flooding could be possible due to recent heavy rains since the weekend.