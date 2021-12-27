A few swings in temperatures are expected this week including rain chances and frigid New Years conditions.
Don't be fooled by what stock phone weather apps are telling you today. Monday will be a lot colder than its advertised 60+ degree highs.
A cold front moved through mid-Missouri this morning and while temperatures held near 60 overnight, the morning and even some daytime temps will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There will be some sunshine today too before another round of clouds roll in to close the afternoon.
We are looking at a chance for rain tonight and Tuesday. This rain may be heavy at times, especially for locations between Columbia/Jefferson city and St Louis where rainfall totals could reach 0.50 to 1.00". Lower rainfall totals are expected over western Missouri with less than 0.50" accumulations expected.
This rain will arrive early Tuesday morning before sunrise, exiting around Tuesday evening.
Temps will be MUCH colder by Wednesday with highs only in the 30s, rising back in the 40s for Thursday and Friday.
We will get anther passing storm system over New Years weekend which will bring a chance for mainly rain with a mix to snow on the back side of the system as it exits Saturday night. Frigid air will then follow with highs in the 20s/30s by Sunday.