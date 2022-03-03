A cold front moved through the region overnight and gone are the 80º temps from Wednesday, at least for a few days.
Yesterday, we reached a daytime high of 82 degrees at the Columbia Regional Airport, shattering the old record of 78 degrees set in 1992. While this sounds alarming, that old record was actually a 'cold' record, relative to the other record highs in early March which range from 82-85 degrees. This more correctly adjusts the record range.
Today will be much colder as breezy winds out from the northeast usher in a near 30 degree drop in temps. Wind chills will also be noticed today too due to the colder conditions, feeling like we are in the 20s/30s this morning, feeling like we are only in the 40s this afternoon. Highs this afternoon will reach the middle 50s.
Into the weekend will be a quick warm-up again into Friday. there will be lots of clouds moving back into the region Friday, but skies are expected to remain dry. Friday's temps will jump back to near 70 degrees and will remain mild into Saturday morning.
Temperatures will be very warm Saturday, rising fast in the middle to upper 70s thanks to gusty south winds. With another passing cold front Saturday night, temps for Sunday will once again become cooler.
RAIN RETURNS
It will not be long until the pending pattern change at jet-stream level leads to rain chances across the region. This will happen by Saturday afternoon/evening and again Sunday, especially Sunday evening through Monday.
Saturday's storms may become strong as there are a few severe weather ingredients in place, mainly over northern Missouri and Iowa - Damaging winds and large may be possible in these isolated thunderstorms.
Rainfall amounts are not expected to be high across the region, mainly due to the isolated nature of Saturday's storms and Sunday/Monday's spotty rain coverage - only around 0.25" can be expected.