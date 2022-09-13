Warmer days are ahead of us and it will feel more like summer outdoors, not like the autumn tease we just experienced.
There will be plenty of sunshine once again with daytime highs in the middle 80s this afternoon, nearly 5+ degrees warmer than yesterday due to a developing southerly breeze.
Temps will generally become much warmer than normal for the remainder of the week. This warming pattern is in part to the air mass responsible for record heat that was building out west over the last week. That air mass is now becoming displaced here leading to highs in the upper 80s through Friday.
The weekend and early next week will be even warmer nearing 90 degrees with more sunshine. There will be a passing system to our north by Saturday evening, but the air will be too dry for any precipitation.
Rain is noticeably out of the forecast for the next several days as a large ridge, or high pressure system fills the jet stream to our west. This is essentially blocking, or deflecting storm systems to our north and leaving us dry. This dry paten is likely to continue until mid next week when our next rain chances return around Wednesday 9/21.