Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening, but rain chances will be increasing through the overnight hours.
These showers and thunderstorms will be from a line of storms that will be arriving from the northwest. This line should be weakening as it moves into central Missouri, but could still produce a few strong wind gusts and heavy downpours
The KOMU 8 Storm Mode Index will be at a 1 (0 to 5 scale) for the overnight hours. This means that we don’t expect significant issues, but you should still pay attention.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Wednesday will start with leftover showers and thunderstorms that will slowly come to an end as we head through the morning and sunshine will increase for the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Another pass of showers and thunderstorms is expected on Thursday night into Friday. The timing of these has trended earlier, meaning the bulk of our rainfall chances are now on Thursday night (as opposed to Friday) but could linger into the morning hours on Friday.
We’ll need to keep an eye on a southerly trend with this system, as a shift in the track could reduce rain chances even more.
Temperatures will be slightly below average on Saturday, but the heat will return as we head into next week with highs in the 90s.