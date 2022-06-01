An additional pass of showers and thunderstorms is expected for this evening, but this quick moving band will exit the region by midnight leaving conditions much drier for the next few days.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected this evening. These storms aren't expected to be severe, but could produce as much as 1" of rain. That won't be a problem for most, but areas that saw heavy rain last night could see flooding issues exacerbated #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/fmrb3epOUK— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 1, 2022
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Thursday will start with partly to mostly cloudy skies, but sunshine will be increasing through the day with highs warming to the middle 70s. Dry conditions are expected.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday will be another dry day with a lot of sunshine and highs near 80°, but cloud cover will start to return into the weekend along with rain chances.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms are looking slim for Saturday, but chances will increase into Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to be passing, meaning there will be a lot of dry time.
Overall, next week is looking fairly active with passing waves of energy along slow moving frontal systems that will supply moisture to bring passing chances of showers and thunderstorms. These will also be of the passing variety meaning that there will be dry time.
Generally temperatures are expected to be below average for this time of the year with highs in the 70s.