It has been a rainy week in mid-Missouri and while a few showers are possible this weekend, overall, drier conditions can be expected for the next few weeks.
RAINFALL RECAP
The latest Drought Monitor was released on Thursday, but only includes precipitation that fell through 7AM Tuesday. This means that this week’s update won’t show the complete picture with how this week's rainfall impacted the drought. What we know for sure, is that this week’s rain wasn't enough to end the drought. However, it certainly did help.
We are still well below average on rainfall for the month, season and year.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Friday will start with temperatures in the middle 60s with highs warming to the lower to middle 80s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the day with light winds out of the north east.
LOOKING AHEAD
We’ll see a few passing showers possible for the weekend, but most of Saturday will be dry with slightly higher chances for Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s.
Mother Nature will turn up the thermostat for next week with highs returning to the middle 90s.