The wet weather pattern that we’ve experienced is looking drier into the weekend, but we'll still have a few passing rain chances.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Passing showers are in the forecast through the day, but like the last several days there will be plenty of dry time. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with more organized rain staying to the west of highway 65.
Temperatures will start in the middle to upper 60s with highs reaching the lower to middle 80s.
WEEKEND FORECAST
High pressure will be moving into the region from the southeast and that’s going to help keep things drier with a little more sunshine.
Saturday will be a partly sunny day with only a brief shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs will be in the middle 80s.
Sunday looks fairly quiet as that high pressure system gets closer to central Missouri, keeping skies a little more sunny and rain to the west. Highs will be in the middle 80s.
You’ll notice the humidity through the weekend and it will feel sticky at times.
LOOKING AHEAD
We will start the new work week on a quiet note with that summer like feel remaining in the air. The forecast will take an unsettled turn once again for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front brings increased chances of showers and thunderstorms.