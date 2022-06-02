You will be hearing plenty of lawn mowers this weekend. A few days of dry conditions and warm temps will be perfect for getting yard work done. Next week we will all be dodging showers and thunderstorms.
High pressure is going to keep our area clear overnight and mostly sunny on Friday. Winds will be calm for the end of the week, too.
High temperatures on Friday to Sunday should reach around 80º, however, cloud cover will be increasing throughout the period, as will storm chances.
A low pressure system and attendant boundary will move slowly south from Canada and increase our cloud cover on Saturday.
On Sunday, the frontal boundary will become mostly stationary to our north and that may push off waves of energy to create isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may be strong to severe.
On Monday, the frontal boundary is expected to be directly overhead, giving us more widespread showers and thunderstorms.
This boundary is then expected to sink into southern Missouri. We will need to watch it to see if it stalls further north, but regardless, showers will still be possible on the backside of the system for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Overall, temperatures will hold to seasonal or just below average.
Another shortwave may bring showers and thunderstorms next Friday.