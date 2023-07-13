It was yet another hot and humid day across mid Missouri with temperatures topping off in the middle 90s! We stayed dry after the round of showers and storms overnight. We could see more storm chances on Friday, our weekend does look dry.
DROUGHT CONDITIONS WORSEN
In the latest drought monitor update, areas of central-Missouri are now seeing exceptional drought conditions, the highest on the drought scale, due the lack of rainfall since June 1. While Columbia did pick up 0.58” of rainfall overnight, that total will not included until next week’s update. Continue to avoid outdoor burning and conserve water where possible.
TRACKING STORM CHANCES FOR FRIDAY
Another round of scattered showers and storms will be possible Friday. The timing and severity of these storms is still uncertain, but I do think at least some of us will see storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Drought busting rain? No. Right now, our Storm Mode Index is set at a ONE with the potential of that changing as the forecast updates Friday.
WEEKEND FORECAST LOOKS SUNNY
Both on Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances remain low this weekend.
Some scattered showers and storms will be possible Monday and Tuesday, stay tuned with the latest forecast for updates into next week.