Over the past few days, we've been talking about rain chances for Thursday night and Friday. Over the course of the day on Thursday, computer models trended drier and drier and now it is likely that most will remain dry today. Isolated showers could pop-up throughout the day.
Morning temperatures will be in the middle 50s for most of mid-Missouri with afternoon highs in the lower 70s. It will be a very seasonal day: the average high is 73 degrees and we have a forecast high of 73 degrees.
Heading into the weekend, temperatures will continue to increase. We may even tie or break a record high this weekend. Temps range from the upper 80s to lower 90s this weekend. The 80s will continue into next week.