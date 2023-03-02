Rainy weather is on the way and conditions will be colder to close the week.
Clouds are already back this morning so skies will be limited on sunshine today. We will be dry for the next several hours until later this afternoon.
Temps will be cooler today, only in the 30s this morning, rising in the upper 40s this afternoon.
Back to the rain - showers will begin to develop around 3pm and will gradually become widespread into the evening hours, especially after midnight. This rain will be heavy at times and could lead to flooding in southern Missouri.
This rain will continue into Friday morning and may mix in with some snow as air temps cool Friday morning to around 33-35 degrees. locations north of I-70 where air temps are the coldest, but yet still hovering at/just above freezing will have the potential for slushy roads Friday morning from 6am to 10am, changing back to all rain by noon.
As of now, travel issues are not expected, but be advised there could be slushy roads over northern Missouri which can create slick driving conditions on elevated surfaces, like bridges.
Rainfall accumulations across the region will be around 0.50" to 1.50" from north to south. By far, the heaviest of this rainfall be to our south with the potential of up to 3.00" rainfall near I-44.
This weekend will feature sun and clouds with milder temps in the 50s...We could reach 60 degrees on Monday of next week. However, expect temps to turn cold for an extended period of time beginning around Wednesday of next week which will lead to below-normal temps through next weekend.