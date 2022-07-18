Monday will be the "coolest" day this week. It is difficult to call this cool as temperatures will still be nearing the 90 degree mark.
Humidity will be noticeable but will not have a huge impact on heat index temperatures. Those heat indices will be in the lower 90s.
Winds will begin to shift overnight to bring in air from the south. This will usher in warmer and more humid air into mid-Mo. Temperatures could be feeling closer to 105 degrees tomorrow.
Hot and humid air will stay in place throughout the rest of the week and this weekend. Some places this weekend could be flirting with triple digits.