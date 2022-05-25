One more cloudy, rainy day is expected this week. The holiday weekend will see another change in temperatures.
RAINFALL
Much of Wednesday night will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase again by sunrise.
A low pressure system is going to move through northern Missouri on Thursday. Rain showers will cover the backside of this system, and therefore we expect showers to begin again by mid-morning and continue through much of the day. Any dry time may still have drizzle.
Rain showers will also continue overnight, exiting Friday morning.
Clouds will decrease slowly throughout Friday, leaving us mostly sunny for Saturday.
TEMPERATURES
Under the cloud cover and rain on Thursday, temps will hover close to 60º, give-or-take a few degrees.
Friday will be mild with highs in the lower to middle 70s.
Temps will jump into the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.
Memorial Day Monday is expected to feel like summer with highs near 90 and heat indices in the middle 90s.
These warm temperatures should continue for a few days next week before a cool down to more seasonal weather by the end of the week.