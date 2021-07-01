Our stormy stretch of weather is coming to an end after today and much drier conditions are going to take over our forecast as we head into the holiday weekend.
Rain will be heavy at times this morning! Remember it is never safe to try and cross a flooded roadway. Turn around don't drown.
TODAY’S FORECAST
Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s as a cold front pushes south. Rain will push south through Midday and will become much more scattered into the afternoon.
Highs are expected to reach the middle 80s for this afternoon.
INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND
Less humid air will settle in for Friday and Saturday with humidity values starting to rise into the Fourth of July and early next week
Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Friday and Saturday, but we will warm back to the middle to upper 80s for July 4th and 5th.
LOOKING AHEAD
Highs will make a return to the upper 80s by the start of the new week.