Webstory Image.png

Our stormy stretch of weather is over and a welcomed dry weekend is forecasted for central Missouri.

TODAY’S FORECAST

Mostly sunny skies are expected through the day with morning temperatures in the 60s and highs warming into the lower 80s. These temperatures are about 5° below average for this time of the year.

INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND

A slow warming trend will kick in through the weekend, but temperatures will only be warming to average.

Independence Day.png

Saturday is looking sunny with highs in the middle 80s.

Independence Day will be even warmer with temperatures in the middle 80s. Humidity will slowly start to return through the day and it will feel a little sticky at time.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will return to the upper 80s to lower 90s early next week, but slightly cooler air will try to filter back in for the middle of the week as chances of showers and thunderstorms return on Wednesday.

INT FCST AM Extended Forecast.png

Tags

Recommended for you