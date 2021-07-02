Our stormy stretch of weather is over and a welcomed dry weekend is forecasted for central Missouri.
TODAY’S FORECAST
Mostly sunny skies are expected through the day with morning temperatures in the 60s and highs warming into the lower 80s. These temperatures are about 5° below average for this time of the year.
Happy Friday! We've earned this FANTASTIC forecast for today. Highs will be in the lower 80s with low humidity today. We will slowly warm through the weekend. I'll have the latest forecast this morning on KOMU 8 News Today #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/oB0cEr2TOY— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) July 2, 2021
INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND
A slow warming trend will kick in through the weekend, but temperatures will only be warming to average.
Saturday is looking sunny with highs in the middle 80s.
Independence Day will be even warmer with temperatures in the middle 80s. Humidity will slowly start to return through the day and it will feel a little sticky at time.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will return to the upper 80s to lower 90s early next week, but slightly cooler air will try to filter back in for the middle of the week as chances of showers and thunderstorms return on Wednesday.