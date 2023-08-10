Good Thursday morning! We are starting off dry this morning with patchy to dense fog. We are dry into the weekend before rain chances return.
Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m.
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 9 a.m. due to patchy to dense fog around central Missouri. Leave extra time this morning and extra space between you and the car in front of you.
Sunshine is expected this afternoon with temperatures in the middle 80s. It will also be humid again today. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s.
Rain Chances This Weekend
Friday will be dry, hot, and humid with temperatures in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase into the evening and overnight with showers and storms moving in.
Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected this weekend. Some of these could become strong to severe with damaging winds. Timing and threats are still VERY uncertain but just stay up-to-date with the forecast into the weekend.