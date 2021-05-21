DRY AFTERNOON
Most of the rain around this morning & the lunch time hour will move out of Mid-Missouri by 4pm. While clouds will remain around, expect a dry Friday evening. Temperatures will be warm as well with highs around 80.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
There will be rain showers nearby central Missouri this weekend, but it appears this rain should stay mainly north and west, mainly in the Kansas City area. Locations in central Missouri that could receive rain would be mainly west of Columbia/Jefferson City during Saturday morning.
Majority of Missouri will begin to be under the influence of a very warm high pressure ridge. This ridge is typical of building heat, sometimes humidity and lower rain chances. High temperatures over this weekend will be in the middle 80s.
NEXT WEEK TURNS STORMY AGAIN
More atmospheric energy will be overhead around the middle of next week and a series of passing frontal systems will increase the chances for thunderstorms. The best chances will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The hope is that this rain and eventual cold front around Friday of next week will lead to a cooler and drier Memorial Day weekend.