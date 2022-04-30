We have seen a lot of rainfall over the last 24-28 hours in central Missouri. Some locations as of 7am still seeing some showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts are between 1-2" since Thursday in central Missouri. Good news is the weekend will be drier, but rain chances make a comeback into next week.
THE WEEKEND
Rain showers will be out of the region by noon today, thunderstorms are possible close to St. Louis. Otherwise, temperatures will warm into the middle 70s as the cloud cover dissipates and sunshine returns.
The main story for Saturday is the wind, winds could gust out of the southwest up to 35-40mph at times during the afternoon. Make sure to bring in loose lawn furniture or tie it down.
Sunday will be much of the same, a mix of clouds and sunshine with breezy winds up to 30mph is possible. Highs will be slightly cooler than today nearing 70 degrees.
THE WEEK AHEAD
The next chance of rain will be on Monday. Rain begins in the evening on Monday, increasing into the overnight hours through Tuesday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible south of I-70, but the severe threat at this time looks low.
Temperatures will cool slightly for Tuesday and Wednesday, even then temperatures will still be on the warmer side with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s.
Another storm chance is possible on Thursday and Friday, the weekend looks drier as temperatures hold in the 60s.