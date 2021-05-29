Temperatures will remain well below average for the rest of the weekend, with tomorrow morning expected to be another cold start in the 40s. Temperatures should increase pretty quickly though - the cool, sunny weather we saw today is back in the forecast for tomorrow, albeit a few degrees warmer in the upper 60s.
CLOUDY SKIES BACK FOR WEEK AHEAD
Sunday night will be a considerably warmer one into the middle 50s, with that rise temperature coinciding with increasing cloudiness. That should lead us into a fairly overcast Memorial Day on Monday, where the chances of rain will appear once again.
Scattered showers are possible on the holiday, most of which will be forming in the late morning to early afternoon. The chances are greater in counties north of I-70, but are still possible for all of mid-Missouri.
TEMPERATURES REBOUND TO AVERAGES NEXT WEEKEND
Moderate chances of isolated rain will stay in the forecast until next weekend, where we'll see both our temperatures and sunshine increase greatly. We should be well into the 80s by then, paired with continuous sunshine.
Whereas this week will see our temperatures stay cooler than usual, the following could see us warmer than usual.