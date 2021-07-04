Happy Independence Day! For anyone celebrating this afternoon, the weather will cooperate! However, the weather will not cooperate the rest of the post-holiday week.
INDEPENDENCE DAY
For anyone travelling across central Missouri, the conditions should be the same area wide. High temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 in some spots, the humidity will also be a tad higher this afternoon so it will feel like the lower 90s in most spots. Therefore, water and sunscreen is a must if you plan on being outside most of the afternoon.
It will be dry, but we can see some thin clouds move in around fireworks time and stick around through the overnight. Overall, this is one of the better forecasts for Independence Day we can see in Mid-Missouri, so get out and enjoy it!
THUNDERSTORMS RETURN NEXT WEEK
Into next week, temperature wise we should dance around average temperatures (88 degrees) depending on frontal timing for the week. These fronts will also bring back rain chances into the region as early as Wednesday. There looks to be two fronts to watch, the 1st will move through on Wednesday bringing an isolated to widely scattered chances of thunderstorms. The second front looks stronger, bringing a better chance of thunderstorms Friday into Saturday. The second front also looks to knock temperatures down a few degrees into the lower 80s by next weekend.