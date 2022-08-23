Warm, sunny days continue this week as rain stays out of the region until next week.
Tuesday will start out nice and mild with temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There may be patchy fog again in fog-prone areas. Look for more sunshine mixed with passing afternoon clouds...We'll call it mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Good luck to all the, teachers, parents and kiddos as the school year begins today for most districts across the region!
By Thursday, temps may even warm to near 90 degrees which would be the first time this has happened since August 14th, nearly ten days ago! We have had some very since, comfortable days lately.
Even though there has been many days with below-normal temps this month, we are still at 1.5 degrees above normal for the month after a very HOT start to August.
A cold front will attempt to pass through Missouri Friday morning, but will stall out providing no rain chance and only some relief from the building heat for those over northern Missouri. Weekend temperatures will still reach the upper 80s and morning temperatures will be warmer in the upper 60s.
The pattern continues to remain dry for the next few days as rain systems will stay along the Gulf Coast and over the Great Lakes states. The next best chance for rain will be on Sunday and Monday of next week.