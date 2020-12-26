Happy late Christmas! I hope you enjoyed the holidays this year. The weather has been cooperative as of late, though certainly on the chilly side.
We'll see a couple more days of calmer weather before things get very interesting starting Tuesday. Read on for a detailed dive into a very active week!
The Rest of the Weekend
Conditions overnight will remain calm, though a light southerly wind will help to keep temperatures in the middle 30s. We're shooting for 35 degrees in Columbia. This is a full 14 degrees warmer than the 30-year average low of 21.
Sunday looks to be very similar to Saturday, though high temperatures may get a shade warmer. Partly to mostly sunny skies and a decent southerly breeze (gusts up to 30 mph) will help to drive temperatures up into the 50s across the area.
A cold front will move through Sunday afternoon, causing our winds to switch around to the west. We shouldn't see any precipitation with this front, but I can't rule out a stray sprinkle north of I-70 as it passes by.
A Busy Week
Monday
The cold air behind the front will catch up with us on Monday. Morning lows will start out in the middle 20s, and highs should only make it into the upper 30s. I think we'll see a fair amount of sunshine for Monday, but periods of cloudiness also look likely.
Tuesday
This is where the "active" part of our forecast begins. Early Tuesday morning, a low pressure system will be gathering strength in the southern Rocky mountains. As it does so, moisture-filled air will be pulled up ahead of it. Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all possible across the Midwest.
What happens here on Tuesday depends upon a couple things: a) how far east the system moves, and b) how much moisture can reach us.
Right now, we've included a 30% chance of a wintry mix for Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s, and IF we can get enough moisture to produce some precipitation, it could be in the form of sleet or snow.
There's also a good chance that Tuesday afternoon's moisture misses us to the west and we stay dry until Tuesday night. If that's the case, our precipitation will start off as rain.
Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, a warm front will lift through the area. Our temperatures should rise from the mid 30s Tuesday evening to the mid 40s by Wednesday morning. Thus, we're looking at a solidly all-rain event for Tuesday night and much of the day Wednesday.
Wednesday
Warmer temperatures will keep our precipitation in the form of rain for most of the day. We'll likely pick up a decent amount of moisture, with the bulk of this rain occurring ahead of an approaching cold front. It is when this front swings through that things might get interesting.
We will be watching ahead to Wednesday evening to see if moisture can stick around on the back side of the cold front. If it can, then we could see a brief period of snow as the cold front moves through the region. Accumulations will likely be minor (if any) but this certainly bears watching. If we're going to see a decent batch of flakes, this will be when it happens.
So far this season, it has been incredibly tough to get any snow within a hundred miles of Columbia. This upcoming storm system is looking less and less likely to produce accumulating snow in our area. But... it's still three days away. Much can change between now and then in our forecast.
With so much still yet to be precisely nailed down, please stay with us in the coming days as we know more.
The New Year
As we approach the New Year (2021 officially begins on Friday!), our weather pattern will calm down. The storm system will move off to our east, carrying any rain and snow away with it. We'll be colder for New Year's Eve, with highs only in the lower 30s. New Year's Day will be very similar to Christmas, with highs in the middle to upper 30s and dry conditions.
I hope you have a great rest of your weekend, and be sure to stay with us for the latest updates!