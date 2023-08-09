The majority of the rain is done for Mid-MO for the day. A few lingering showers are possible in the evening hours, but the majority of the heavier showers and stronger storms will be closer to I-44 and the bootheel.
This evening will feature mostly dry conditions with temps in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the evening.
Thursday morning could feature some patchy fog across Mid-MO. Be sure to add a few extra minutes to the morning commute especially in low lying areas and areas near bodies of water.
Fog should burn off by mid-morning leaving us with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will continue to be slightly below average with highs in the middle 80s. Humidity will be slightly lower Thursday, but will still be sticky.
Humidity will continue to increase through the weekend, but temps will remain in the middle to upper 80s.