Todays temperatures were able to reach the lower to middle 50s under mostly sunny skies in most of central Missouri. This was not the case closer to Lake of the Ozarks and areas south of Highway 50.
Areas mainly south of Highway 50 have seen lots of cloud cover and the occasional spotty, light shower.
This will remain over the evening as cloud cover begins to increase overnight. Wednesday morning will start off cloudy before showers move from south to north throughout mid-Missouri.
Rain will likely hold off until late morning in our southernmost counties and will reach near Columbia and Jefferson city by mid-afternoon. Rain becomes more widespread in the evening and continue overnight until early Thursday morning.
Overall, 0.5-1.0" of rainfall is expected by Thursday morning with the potential for a few snow flurries early on Thursday morning, but the majority of the day will be dry and mostly sunny as temperatures rebound to near 50.
Friday will be another chilly day as another cold front ushers in cooler air. This will be short lived as another warming trend begins on Saturday and carries us through the beginning of next week where we see more chances for rain.