The first week of January was quite cold, as is typical for central Missouri, but coming out of an exceptionally warm December it might have had a harder bite. However, above average temperatures return to the forecast next week, but only for a short time.
CHILLY NEXT TWO DAYS
The cold front which slid through Sunday morning will send temperatures back well below average for both Sunday and Monday. Although air temperatures will hit the 30s both days, it will not feel like it. A strong northerly wind today will keep wind chill values in the teens to lower 20s for most of the day.
Temperatures on Monday morning will feel like the lower 10s, so grab the extra layers if you are sending kids to school or heading to work.
MID-WEEK WARMUP
Those below average temperatures will not stick around for long. Temperatures jump nearly 15 degrees from Monday into Tuesday, with highs on Tuesday nearing 50. We hit the 50s on both Wednesday and Thursday, with Thursday making it into the middle 50s.
A cold front will push through Thursday night into Friday bringing with it our next chance of rain. It is too warm for any wintry precipitation from this system, but it will knock our temperatures back to near average for mid-January.