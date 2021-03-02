Weather conditions are fairly quiet this week and should lead to some drying out of saturated grounds.

day planner

After another morning in the upper 20s with patchy frost on windshields, it's back to sunshine today with highs in the middle to even upper 50s in some areas! This weather gets even better tomorrow and Thursday.

DRY PATTERN BUILDS INTO REGION

A nearly consistent ridge builds into the jet stream over the Rockies from now until early next week and will influence our precipitation, leading to drier weather in our 8-day forecast. The next best chance may come on Friday as a system passes to our south, near Springfield. Otherwise, we will have to wait until the middle of next week when the jet stream forms a trough over the Rockies, leading to thunderstorm chances.

8 day
Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED