Weather conditions are fairly quiet this week and should lead to some drying out of saturated grounds.
After another morning in the upper 20s with patchy frost on windshields, it's back to sunshine today with highs in the middle to even upper 50s in some areas! This weather gets even better tomorrow and Thursday.
DRY PATTERN BUILDS INTO REGION
Rain chances for Columbia are near zero for the next 6+ days...the next best chance comes maybe FridayAnother chance comes around Wednesday of next week #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/7lTXwtYFzm— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 2, 2021
A nearly consistent ridge builds into the jet stream over the Rockies from now until early next week and will influence our precipitation, leading to drier weather in our 8-day forecast. The next best chance may come on Friday as a system passes to our south, near Springfield. Otherwise, we will have to wait until the middle of next week when the jet stream forms a trough over the Rockies, leading to thunderstorm chances.